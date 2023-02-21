Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.
CYXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cyxtera Technologies Trading Down 9.2 %
Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
