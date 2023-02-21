Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXTGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

CYXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Down 9.2 %

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.