Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

CYXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

