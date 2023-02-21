Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.35 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

DAN stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 3,323,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,153. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

