Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.35 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 3,323,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

