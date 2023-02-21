Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.04 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.09 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.79.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

