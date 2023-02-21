DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 28% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $741,993.71 and approximately $1,522.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00229220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00104387 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00057524 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,895,010 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

