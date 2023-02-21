DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $842,084.22 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $842,084.22 and approximately $1,354.41 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00230800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00104172 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00057756 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,937 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.