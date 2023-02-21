DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. DHT comprises 1.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 182.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 586,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,072. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of -0.09. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.