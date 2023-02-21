DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro Sells 39,358 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 4.8 %

DOCN traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 246.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

