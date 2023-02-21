DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro Sells 39,358 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
DigitalOcean Trading Down 4.8 %
DOCN traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
