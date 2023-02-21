DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.62.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

