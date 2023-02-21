Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.50 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004757 BTC on major exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $482.87 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00063078 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $144.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

