Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,439. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
