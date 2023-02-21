Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,439. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 947,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 705,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.