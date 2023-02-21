Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.67 million.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 123,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,206. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $913.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

