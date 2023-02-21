DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. Approximately 9,093,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 14,676,920 shares.The stock last traded at $20.89 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

