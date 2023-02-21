DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

DKNG opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

