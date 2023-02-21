Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on D.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.31.
Shares of TSE:D.UN traded down C$0.50 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.50. 262,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,675. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
