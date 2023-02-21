Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on D.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded down C$0.50 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.50. 262,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,675. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In related news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,259,498 shares in the company, valued at C$1,927,031.94. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

