Dundas Partners LLP Purchases 5,897 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Visa by 15.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

