dYdX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $424.66 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $424.66 million and approximately $124.49 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00011043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00414683 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.00 or 0.27469360 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.