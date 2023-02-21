Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 533,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,444. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

