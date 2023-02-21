easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESYJY. Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.88.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.37.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

