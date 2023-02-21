Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

