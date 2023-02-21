Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $525.34 million and $27.38 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00420697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,808.80 or 0.27867748 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

