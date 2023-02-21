Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 million, a PE ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

