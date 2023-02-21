Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS.
Shares of ELAN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,564,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.
ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
