Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,564,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after purchasing an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $82,309,000.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

