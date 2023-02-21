Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.