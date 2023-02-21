Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELANGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

