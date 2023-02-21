Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

