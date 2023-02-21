Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Head-To-Head Survey

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) and Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ESCO Technologies and Electronic Control Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given ESCO Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Electronic Control Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 9.65% 8.36% 5.30% Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Electronic Control Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $857.50 million 2.95 $82.32 million $3.29 29.76 Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Control Security.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Electronic Control Security on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc. is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S. Navy maritime survivability, precision-tolerance machined components for the aerospace and defense industry, and metal processing services. The RF Shielding and Test segment identifies, measures, and contains magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy through ETS-Lindgren Inc. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operat

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It is also involved in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program. The company was founded in 1976 is headquartered in Clifton, NJ.

