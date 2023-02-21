Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Encore Capital Group

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.