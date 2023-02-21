Energi Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $177,962.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00087686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00057317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,971,443 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

