Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enerplus by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enerplus

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

