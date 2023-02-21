Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Critical Review

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10% Enerplus 34.14% 88.11% 30.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.45%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Vista Energy.

This table compares Vista Energy and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $652.19 million 2.37 $50.65 million $2.34 7.47 Enerplus $963.90 million 3.57 $234.44 million $2.94 5.38

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerplus beats Vista Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

