ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock opened at €14.36 ($15.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. ENI has a 1 year low of €10.45 ($11.11) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.75).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

