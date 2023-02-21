Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Head to Head Survey

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Epoxy and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.67 -$3.41 million $0.23 81.48

This table compares Epoxy and European Wax Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Epoxy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Epoxy and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60

European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Epoxy.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Epoxy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a smart phone application. It serves as a platform for consumers to find business information, promotions, loyalty programs, and customer reviews. It also offers business owners to promote their products and services to the users. It operates under the Epoxy application brand. The company was founded by David Gasparine on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

