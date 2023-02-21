EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$85.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.25.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$1.47 on Tuesday, reaching C$67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,589. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$77.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.52.

About EQB

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQB will post 10.4402421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.