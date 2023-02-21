Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 2,920 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

