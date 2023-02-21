Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 32,688 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,688 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.