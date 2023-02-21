ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.40 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $29.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00020558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00213236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,271.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00939532 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $32.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.