Ergoteles LLC Buys 135,128 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,128 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,467. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

