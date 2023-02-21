Ergoteles LLC Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 400,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,374. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $124.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.