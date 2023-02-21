Ergoteles LLC Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $8,026,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 577.6% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 117,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 1,045,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

