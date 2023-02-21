Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1,136.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,304 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.99. 1,992,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,881. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.