Ergoteles LLC Sells 14,356 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 0.5% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.66. 908,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,529. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

