ETHPoW Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $433.70 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00016562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $433.70 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 4.05097904 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,196,364.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

