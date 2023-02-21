Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.
Shares of ETSY traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.85. 3,411,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,052,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 156.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
