Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.85. 3,411,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,052,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 156.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

