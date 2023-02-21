Eurocell’s (ECEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock.
Eurocell Trading Down 2.0 %
LON:ECEL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 21,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,814. The company has a market capitalization of £162.53 million, a PE ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.60. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
