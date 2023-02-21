Eurocell’s (ECEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock.

LON:ECEL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 21,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,814. The company has a market capitalization of £162.53 million, a PE ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.60. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

