EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 2,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 1.00% of EVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

