Eve T. Saltman Sells 41,346 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 1,660,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,563. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $845.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of GoPro by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of GoPro by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

