Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Expedia Group stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

