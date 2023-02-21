Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
