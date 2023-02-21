Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

