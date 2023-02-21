Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 190,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 71,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

EXR stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

