F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

FG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $159,712.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,777.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 10,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,373.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,777.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,182 shares of company stock worth $527,713 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.